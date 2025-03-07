Friday, March 7, 2025
Aztec Group Arranges $28.3M Construction Loan for Square at Lotis Wellington Retail Center in South Florida

by John Nelson

WELLINGTON, FLA. — Aztec Group has arranged $28.3 million in construction financing for the completion of The Square at Lotis Wellington, the retail phase of the larger 120-acre Lotis Wellington mixed-use development in Wellington, about 16 miles west of West Palm Beach. Boca Raton-based JKM Developers launched the development with its in-house general contractor and now has secured financing from Amerant Bank. Sean Harrington of Aztec Group arranged the financing on behalf of JKM.

According to the South Florida Business Journal, the loan will cover nearly 100,000 square feet of two inline retail buildings that will include offices, restaurant outparcels, a daycare and early learning center, as well as a three-level parking garage.

The overall mixed-use development of Lotis Wellington is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of this year. Additional phases of the development comprise 372 multifamily units and two medical offices totaling 60,000 square feet.

