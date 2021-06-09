REBusinessOnline

Aztec Group Arranges $45M Refinancing Loan for Tamarac Village Apartments in South Florida

Tamarac Village

Tamarac Village Phase I, a Lotis Community, was completed in 2020 and is currently 99 percent occupied.

TAMARAC, FLA. — Sean Harrington and Joel Zusman of Aztec Group have arranged a $45 million, non-recourse loan for the refinancing of Tamarac Village, a 211-unit luxury rental apartment community in the Broward County city of Tamarac.

JKM Developers is the developer on the project. The City of Tamarac owns the land. Boca Raton-based Lotis is the parent company of JKM, and Blue Bell, Pa.-based Capital Solutions Inc. invested an undisclosed amount for the project. New York City-based Limekiln Real Estate provided full term interest only financing.

Tamarac Village Phase I is located at 9141 W Commercial Blvd. on a 6.9-acre parcel that is ground-leased from the City of Tamarac. Phase I includes a two-story fitness facility, 8,885-square-foot clubhouse featuring a game and media room, resort-style pool and private garage spaces. Phase II of Tamarac Village is under construction and scheduled for completion in 2022, which will bring the overall community to 401 units.

