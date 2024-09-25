Aztec Group Arranges $54.5M Bridge Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Aztec Group has arranged a $54.5 million bridge loan for Alloro at University Groves, a seniors housing community located in Sarasota. An affiliate of United Group of Cos. is the borrower, and Mortgage REIT provided the debt. Developed in 2023, Alloro at University Groves features 183 units for residents aged 55 and older. Amenities at the community include a 12,587-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room, salon, movie theater, pickleball and bocce courts, a spa, community garden, dog park and onsite dining facilities.