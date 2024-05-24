Aztec Group Arranges $55.6M Financing for Active Adult Community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Aztec Group has arranged $55.6 million in bridge financing for Arcadia Gardens, an active adult community located in Palm Beach Gardens. MetLife provided the loan to the borrowers, affiliates of the United Group of Cos. and Sina Cos. United Group also manages the property, which was developed in 2021.

Situated on 10.6 acres, the age-restricted apartment community comprises 220 units reserved for residents age 55 and older. Amenities at Arcadia Gardens include a fitness center, salon, movie theater, swimming pool, spa, community garden, walking trail, onsite dining facilities and pickleball, bocce and croquet courts.