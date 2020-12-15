REBusinessOnline

Aztec Group Arranges $60.3M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Aztec Group has arranged a $60.3 million construction loan for Oasis Pointe, a planned 301-unit apartment community in Dania Beach. Cymbal Development received the non-recourse loan from 3650 REIT. The 42-month loan features a fixed interest rate at an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The waterfront community will span 2.4 acres and include structured parking, a 19-slip boat club, waterfront boardwalk, butterfly and meditation gardens and a lap pool. The community will also include COVID-19 protocols, including fresh-air intake throughout the property to sterilize and purify the air. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Jason Shapiro, Charles Penan and Joel Zusman of Aztec arranged the loan on behalf of the Miami-based developer. Michael Fleischer and Will Pierce of 3650 REIT originated the financing.

