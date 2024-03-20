Wednesday, March 20, 2024
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Aztec Group Arranges $95M Refinancing for Tamarac Village Apartments in South Florida

by John Nelson

TAMARAC, FLA. — Aztec Group has arranged a $95 million loan for the refinancing of Tamarac Village, a 401-unit apartment community in South Florida’s Broward County. MF1 Capital provided the bridge financing. Situated on 12.7 acres, the property was developed in two phases in 2020 and 2023 by the borrower, Lotis Group.

Tamarac Village features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 800 to 1,485 square feet, as well as a nearly 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, according to Apartments.com. The loan marks the eighth transaction between Aztec Group and the developer.

