Aztec Group Provides $22.3M Refinancing for Oak Plaza Apartments in Miami

MIAMI — Aztec Group has provided a $22.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Oak Plaza, a 156-unit apartment community in Miami’s Health District. The borrower, locally based Melo Group, delivered the property in 2012. Peter Mekras of Aztec Group originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of Melo Group, the third transaction between the two firms in the past 12 months. Units at Oak Plaza range from 800 to 1,213 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, controlled access and a business center.