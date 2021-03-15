REBusinessOnline

Aztec Group Secures $10.8M Acquisition Financing for Shopping Center in Chapin, South Carolina

Chapin Crossing

Located at 1235 Chapin Road, Chapin Crossing was built in 2017 and is situated at the southwest corner of Chapin Road and Lexington Avenue on 13.6 acres.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Aztec Group Inc., a real estate investment and merchant banking firm, has secured $10.8 million in debt and equity for the acquisition of Chapin Crossing, a 72,714-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Chapin. Jason Shapiro, Sean Harrington and Joel Zusman of Aztec Group secured a 60 percent loan to cost, non-recourse loan, as well as joint venture equity.

Located at 1235 Chapin Road, Chapin Crossing was built in 2017 and is situated at the southwest corner of Chapin Road and Lexington Avenue on 13.6 acres. The property includes a 45,600-square-foot Publix, 13,950 square feet of in-line retail space and a 13,164-square-foot multi-tenant outparcel. The shopping center’s tenants include Anytime Fitness, Marco’s Pizza, Bank of America, Palm Beach Tan, Pacific Dental, Jersey Mike’s, Verizon Wireless and Palmetto Health.

Aztec Group arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, a partnership led by affiliates of Miami-based CF Properties Corp. A Missouri-based life insurance company provided the 10-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate under 3 percent.

