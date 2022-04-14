Aztec Group Secures $31.8M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Downtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Aztec Group has secured $31.8 million in acquisition financing for Residences at City Center, a 182-unit apartment community in downtown Atlanta. The financing is a non-recourse, 75 percent loan-to-value loan. Brell Tarich and Charles Penan of Aztec Group secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, South Florida-based AWP Real Estate.

Built in 1993, Residences at City Center is situated adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. The new ownership group plans to make significant upgrades to the apartment community.