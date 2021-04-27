REBusinessOnline

Aztec Group Secures $7.6M Refinancing for South Florida Shopping Center Leased to Aldi, 7-Eleven

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Retail, Southeast

Stirling Square

Located at 700 Stirling Road, Stirling Square is ground-leased to Aldi and 7-Eleven.

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Aztec Group Inc. has arranged a $7.6 million loan for the refinancing of Stirling Square, a 25,515-square-foot shopping center located in Dania Beach.

Located at 700 Stirling Road, Stirling Square is ground-leased to Aldi and 7-Eleven. The 22,000-square-foot Aldi was built in 2018, and the 3,515-square-foot 7-Eleven will be completed in May. The 4.1-acre property is situated at the northwest corner of Stirling and Phippen Waiters roads.

Howard Taft and Joel Zusman of Aztec Group originated the financing through an unnamed life insurance company based in Idaho on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Salzman Real Estate Advisors. The 15-year loan featured a fixed interest rate below 3.8 percent and was structured at 60 percent loan-to-value.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews