The AC Hotel Detroit is connected to the historic Bonstelle Playhouse, which has been restored and is slated to open this summer.
Azul Hospitality Opens 154-Room AC Hotel Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Azul Hospitality has opened the AC Hotel Detroit, a 154-room in the Brush Park neighborhood of Detroit. The 10-story property marks the first AC Hotel in southeast Michigan. Developed by the Roxbury Group in partnership with Peachtree Group, the hotel features a glass-enclosed lobby bar named The Conservatory, a rooftop venue and the restoration of the historic Bonstelle Playhouse. The Bonstelle, which is separately managed but connected to the hotel, will be used for live performances as well as civic, corporate and private events.

Additionally, Azul has converted the Cadillac House, an historic property in Lexington, Mich., into the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The 23-room hotel underwent an extensive renovation and expansion. The property also features the Hidden Cavern event venue and the Cadillac House Tavern & Bar.

