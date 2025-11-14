Friday, November 14, 2025
Cypress-Court-San-Diego-CA
Cypress Court in San Diego features 76 independent living and 72 assisted living units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Azure Partners Acquires 148-Unit Seniors Housing Community in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Azure Partners has acquired Cypress Court, a senior living community located in San Diego. Totaling 148 units, the property features 76 independent living and 72 assisted living residences. Kisco Senior Living sold the community for an undisclosed price. JLL Capital Markets brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller. JLL also secured a 10-year acquisition loan through Freddie Mac on behalf of Azure. 

“Azure is very excited about the acquisition of Cypress Court as our entrance into seniors housing, and we aim to rapidly expand our portfolio in the sector,” says Arthur Rosenberg, CEO of Azure.  

Northstar Senior Living will continue to manage the property. 

