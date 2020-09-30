Azzur Group Signs 50,300 SF Life Sciences Lease in Metro Boston
BURLINGTON, MASS. — Azzur Group, a firm that helps life sciences companies start and scale, has signed a 50,300-square-foot office lease in Burlington, located north of Boston. Azzur Group plans to take occupancy of its space at Network Drive, a 158-acre campus that features 650 feet of frontage along Route 128, by summer 2021. Newmark Knight Frank represented the building owner, a partnership between locally based development and investment firm Nordblom Co. and Alcion Ventures, in the lease negotiations. The Stevens Group represented the tenant.
