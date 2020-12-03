B2 Holdings Acquires Target-Occupied Retail Property in Tempe for $14.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Target occupies a portion of the 10-acre property at 1800-1818 E. Baseline Road in Tempe, Ariz.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — San Diego-based B2 Holdings has purchased a 10-acre property located at 1800 and 1818 E. Baseline Road in Tempe. A Florida-based seller sold the asset for $14.4 million.

The property is located less than half-a-mile from US Route 60 and in proximity to Dobson Ranch and Arizona State University. At the time of sale, Target and US Bank leased portions of the site.

Joseph Compagno of CBRE’s Net Lease Property Group in Phoenix represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.