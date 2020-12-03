REBusinessOnline

B2 Holdings Acquires Target-Occupied Retail Property in Tempe for $14.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

1800-1818-E-Baseline-Rd-Tempe-AZ

Target occupies a portion of the 10-acre property at 1800-1818 E. Baseline Road in Tempe, Ariz.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — San Diego-based B2 Holdings has purchased a 10-acre property located at 1800 and 1818 E. Baseline Road in Tempe. A Florida-based seller sold the asset for $14.4 million.

The property is located less than half-a-mile from US Route 60 and in proximity to Dobson Ranch and Arizona State University. At the time of sale, Target and US Bank leased portions of the site.

Joseph Compagno of CBRE’s Net Lease Property Group in Phoenix represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  