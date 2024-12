COMMACK, N.Y. — New York-based B2K Development has completed Sutton Landing, a 65-unit active adult community in the Long Island hamlet of Commack. Sutton Landing is a resort-style property in the community’s downtown area that is reserved for renters age 55 and over. The property exclusively offers two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a game room. The first move-ins are now underway, and rents start at $4,500 per month.