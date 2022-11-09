B3 Holdings Acquires Connecticut, Rhode Island Multifamily Properties for $117M

Pictured is River Lofts at-Ashton Mills, a 195-unit complex in Cumberland, Rhode Island, and one of three multifamily assets in B3 Holdings' newly acquired portfolio.

NEW HAVEN AND STRATFORD, CONN. — Illinois-based investment firm B3 Holdings LLC has acquired three multifamily properties in Connecticut and Rhode Island totaling 481 units units for $117 million. Winchester Lofts is a 158-unit complex in New Haven, and the second property is a 128-unit asset in Stratford, both of which are located in southern coastal part of Connecticut. The third asset is River Lofts at Ashton Mills, a 195-unit community in Cumberland, R.I. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. The trio also procured B3 Holdings as the buyer.