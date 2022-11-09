REBusinessOnline

B3 Holdings Acquires Connecticut, Rhode Island Multifamily Properties for $117M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast, Rhode Island

River-Lofts-at-Ashton-Mills-Cumberland-Rhode-Island

Pictured is River Lofts at-Ashton Mills, a 195-unit complex in Cumberland, Rhode Island, and one of three multifamily assets in B3 Holdings' newly acquired portfolio.

NEW HAVEN AND STRATFORD, CONN. —  Illinois-based investment firm B3 Holdings LLC has acquired three multifamily properties in Connecticut and Rhode Island totaling 481 units units for $117 million. Winchester Lofts is a 158-unit complex in New Haven, and the second property is a 128-unit asset in Stratford, both of which are located in southern coastal part of Connecticut. The third asset is River Lofts at Ashton Mills, a 195-unit community in Cumberland, R.I. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. The trio also procured B3 Holdings as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  