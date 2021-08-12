REBusinessOnline

B6 Real Estate Advisors Brokers $25M Sale of Industrial Building in Queens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — B6 Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $25 million sale of a 66,000-square-foot industrial building that consists of 63,000 square feet of warehouse space and 3,000 square feet of office space and is located in the Ridgewood area of Queens. The sale included 61,000 square feet of air rights. Thomas Donovan and Robert Rappa of B6 Real Estate represented the seller, Jason Richard Realty LLC, in the transaction. Brian Jaffe of Jaffe Realty LLC represented the buyer, an entity doing business as MySales LLC.

