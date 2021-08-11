REBusinessOnline

B6 Real Estate Advisors Brokers $3.1M Sale of Queens Multifamily, Retail Building

NEW YORK CITY — B6 Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $3.1 million sale of a 10,550-square-foot building located in the Corona neighborhood of Queens. The property consists of six residential units and three retail spaces. Thomas Donovan, Tommy Lin, Eugene Kim, Robert Rappa and Bradley Rutkin of B6 Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, private investor Chris Valsamos, in the transaction. The buyer was another private investor, Simko Aranbayev.

