B6 Real Estate Arranges $15.1M Sale of Development Site in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm B6 Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $15.1 million sale of a 67,158-square-foot development site in Jersey City. The transit-served parcel at 100 Forrest St. is located in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Yanni Marmarou, Jack Drillock and Andrea Nestico of B6 Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and plans for the site were also not disclosed.