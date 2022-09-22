B6 Real Estate Arranges $4.5M Sale of Jersey City Apartment Building

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm B6 Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a 25-unit apartment building in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The property comprises 20 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units. Titanium Capital Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Yanni Marmarou led the B6 Real Estate team that brokered the deal.