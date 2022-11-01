REBusinessOnline

B6 Real Estate Arranges $6.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Jersey City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm B6 Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $6.5 million sale of a 31,000-square-foot multifamily development site at 70 Mallory Ave. in Jersey City that is zoned for 136 units. Yanni Marmarou, Jack Drillock and Andrea Nestico of B6 Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and construction timeline were also not disclosed.

