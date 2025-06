SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS — B&A Architectural Products has signed a 15,700-square-foot office lease renewal in Seagoville, a southeastern suburb of Dallas. The commercial door manufacturer will remain a tenant at the property at 1606, 1608 and 1611 Bruce Way. Will Bywaters of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. William LeMasters of Mercer Co. represented the undisclosed landlord.