Babies ‘R’ Us to Open 10,000 SF Store at American Dream in Northern New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Babies ‘R’ Us will open a 10,000-square-foot flagship store at American Dream, an entertainment destination located in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. The parent company of Babies ‘R’ Us, New York City-based WHP Global, purchased a controlling stake in Tru Kids Inc., which also owned Toys ‘R’ Us, in March 2021 and announced plans to reopen certain stores. As such, the American Dream store effectively represents the flagship location for the retailer as WHP Global works to re-establish its physical footprint. The opening is scheduled for this summer.