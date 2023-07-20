Babies ‘R’ Us to Open Flagship Store at American Dream in Northern New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Babies ‘R’ Us has opened its 10,000-square-foot flagship store at American Dream, a 3 million-square-foot entertainment destination in East Rutherford, roughly 13 miles outside New York City. The store features interactive experiences in addition to a baby registry lounge, nursery design center, learning center and comfort zone. This marks the return of the chain to the United States following WHP Global’s acquisition of both the Babies ‘R’ Us and Toys ‘R’ Us brands in 2021 and the launch of a new partnership between Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s last year.