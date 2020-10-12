Baceline Acquires 22,408 SF Shopping Center in Fox River Grove, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

FOX RIVER GROVE, ILL. — Baceline Investments has acquired Foxmoor Crossing in Fox River Grove, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 22,408-square-foot shopping center is 84 percent leased to tenants such as Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Merle Norman Cosmetics and the UPS Store. Foxmoor Crossing marks the 72nd property in Baceline’s core income fund. The Denver-based company owns neighborhood shopping centers in 27 different metro areas across the country.