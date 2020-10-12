REBusinessOnline

Baceline Acquires 22,408 SF Shopping Center in Fox River Grove, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

FOX RIVER GROVE, ILL. — Baceline Investments has acquired Foxmoor Crossing in Fox River Grove, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 22,408-square-foot shopping center is 84 percent leased to tenants such as Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Merle Norman Cosmetics and the UPS Store. Foxmoor Crossing marks the 72nd property in Baceline’s core income fund. The Denver-based company owns neighborhood shopping centers in 27 different metro areas across the country.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  