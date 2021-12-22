REBusinessOnline

Baceline Group Acquires Two Shopping Centers Totaling 78,311 SF in Dallas Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — Denver-based investment firm Baceline Group has acquired two shopping centers totaling 78,311 square feet in the Dallas area. The properties include the 53,948-square-foot Preston Lloyd Shopping Center, located at 19009 Preston Road in Dallas, and the 24,363-square-foot Orchid Centre, located at 4150 Eldorado Parkway in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Baceline Group acquired the assets as part of a portfolio that included a 26,442-square-foot center in Montgomery, Ohio. The seller was not disclosed.

