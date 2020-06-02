REBusinessOnline

Baceline Investments Offers Resources, Individual Guidance for Small Business Tenants

DENVER — As retailers continue to face uncertain times during the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver-based Baceline Investments has shifted its focus to providing support and creating tools, resources and personal guidance for the small businesses of its 73 neighborhood shopping centers under management nationwide. The boutique private equity real estate investment and management company’s national portfolio currently includes 900 small business tenants.

“We’ve taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to supporting our small business partners,” says Todd Laurie, partner and executive vice president of fund services for Baceline. “We’ve mobilized our company into task-force teams and support teams, and we immediately reached out to every small business tenant to offer guidance and assistance with securing government assistance loans.”

Through guides and an online resource center, the company is providing tools and resources that include information on state-by-state, stay-at-home orders, financial relief and loan resources, social distancing and sanitation measures, marketing templates and initiatives to support businesses as they reopen.

Additionally, Baceline is offering information regarding protection against coronavirus phishing attempts, tenant stipends to assist in purchasing barrier and PPE supplies, including sources for exclusively discounted sneeze and cough shields, as well as five industry-specific reopening handbooks for fitness centers, salons and spas, retail, office, medical and restaurant.

