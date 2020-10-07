REBusinessOnline

Baceline Purchases Trask Towers Shopping Center in Metro Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

MENTOR, OHIO — Baceline Investments has purchased Trask Towers, a 16,232-square-foot shopping center in Mentor, about 25 miles northeast of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property is fully leased to tenants such as Noosa Bistro and Guilliano Pizza. Trask Towers marks Baceline’s fifth property in the state of Ohio and 71st in its core income portfolio, which owns and operates necessity-based, multi-tenant shopping centers in 27 different metros. Baceline is based in Denver.

