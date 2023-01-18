REBusinessOnline

Badiee Development Completes 308,780 Metro Air Park Logistics Center in Sacramento

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Industrial, Western

Metro-Air-Park-Logistics-Center-Phase-I-Sacramento-CA

Located in Sacramento, Calif., Metro Air Park Logistics Center – Phase I features two Class A industrial buildings offering a total of 308,780 square feet.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — San Diego-based Badiee Development has completed the construction and sale of Metro Air Park Logistics Center – Phase I in Sacramento. BentallGreenOak acquired the asset for an undisclosed price on a forward basis.

Located on Badiee Drive, Metro Air Park Logistics Center – Phase I features two Class A industrial buildings totaling 308,780 square feet. Both buildings feature ESFR sprinklers and heavy power.

Situated on 10.5 acres, the 183,088-square-foot Building I is divisible to four 40,000-square-foot suites. The building features 36-foot clear heights, 56 trailer and 155 auto parking stalls, 14,000 square feet of built-to-suit office space, and 31 dock-high and two grade-level doors.

Situated on seven acres, the 125,692-square-foot Building II is divisible to two 60,000-square-foot suites. The facility features 32-foot clear heights, 103 auto stalls, 10,000 square feet of built-to-suit office space, and 21 dock-high and two grade-level doors.

The second phase of Metro Air Logistics Center is currently under construction and will consist of a 109,300-square-foot freestanding building slated for completion in spring 2023. BentallGreenOak is expected to purchase the second phase upon its completion.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Mike Adey, Brad Brandenburg and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield represented Badiee Development in the sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  