BAE Systems to Open $150M Office, Manufacturing Campus in Austin’s Parmer Business Park

BAE Systems' new campus in Austin will span 390,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — BAE Systems, a British multinational aerospace and defense contractor, will open a $150 million office and manufacturing campus in Austin’s Parmer Business Park. The company is working with Karlin Real Estate to develop the 390,000-square-foot campus, which will also offer research and development and lab space. BAE Systems’ Austin campus will house about 1,400 employees who will primarily support the U.S. Department of Defense. Completion is scheduled for 2022.