Baer Manufacturing Signs 606,000 SF Industrial Lease in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Baer Manufacturing, an affiliate of Hunt Electric Corp., has signed a 606,000-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial lease in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The company will occupy the entirety of one of the two buildings that are planned for Phase II of Crosspoint Business District, a development by North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw. The second building will be developed on a speculative basis. Construction of both buildings is set to begin in the coming days and to last about a year. Baer Manufacturing has also leased about 73,000 square feet of the remaining space within Phase I of Crosspoint Business District to serve as a temporary operational area while the build-to-suit facility is under construction. Darryl Dadon and Olivia Reed of CBRE represented Jackson-Shaw in the lease negotiations.