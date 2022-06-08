Baik Brands Signs 104,000 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Baik Brands, a cosmetics firm that is the parent company of several e-commerce brands, has signed a 104,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Stemmons Crossroads area of Dallas. Jeremy Mercer of Mercer Co. and John Roper of CBRE represented Baik Brands in the lease negotiations. Robert Adams represented the landlord, Rosebriar Properties, on an internal basis.