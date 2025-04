ORANGE, CALIF. — Bailard has completed the disposition of an office property located at 725 West Town and Country Road in Orange. A local buyer acquired the asset for $15.4 million. The five-story, 90,191-square-foot is currently 62 percent leased to 12 tenants. Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson and Harry Su of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.