Bain Capital, 11North Buy Three Oklahoma City Shopping Centers for $212M

OKLAHOMA CITY — A partnership between Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate and New York City-based 11North Partners has purchased three open-air shopping centers in the Nichols Hills submarket of Oklahoma City for $212 million. Nichols Hills Plaza, The Triangle at Classen Curve and Classen Curve collectively comprise nearly 40 acres and have a combined occupancy rate of approximately 97 percent. Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s anchor the centers, which are also home to tenants such as Lululemon, Warby Parker, West Elm, Anthropologie, Sephora and Kendra Scott. The seller was not disclosed.