Bain Capital, BARDAS Plan $450M Echelon Studios in Hollywood

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

Located in Hollywood, Echelon Studios will feature four 19,000-square-foot sound stages, a 15,000-square-foot flex stage, a 90,000-square-foot creative village of bungalows and 350,000 square feet of creative office space.

LOS ANGELES — Bain Capital Real Estate, the real estate investing business of Bain Capital, and BARDAS Investment Group, a boutique real estate development and investment firm, have submitted plans to the City of Los Angeles for the development of Echelon Studios. The five-acre site is located at 5601 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood.

The $450 million urban studio campus will feature four 19,000-square-foot sound stages, a 15,000-square-foot flex stage and a 90,000-square-foot creative village of high-end bungalows. Additionally, the project will include 350,000 square feet of creative office space spread across two mid-rise office buildings.

Campus amenities will include food and beverage, a central courtyard, shared specialized production space and collaboration areas, as well as outdoor decks, patios and other exterior common areas to maximize available square footage and create filming and event space.

In conjunction with the development plans, the partnership announced the launch of Echelon, the real estate industry’s first dedicated content media real estate platform. The new platform will serve as the brand for the joint venture’s investments.