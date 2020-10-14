Bainbridge Cos. to Manage 297-Unit Multifamily Development in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MINNEOLA, FLA. — The Bainbridge Cos. has been selected to manage Minneola Hills, a multifamily community that is under construction in Minneola. VRM Cos. and Skorman Development Corp. are the developers of the asset, which spans 16.5 acres at 450 Hillside Park St., 25 miles west of downtown Orlando. Upon completion, the property will feature 297 units with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, cyber café, dog park and a car washing area. The co-developers expect to deliver the community this fall. Bainbridge Cos. is based in Wellington, Fla., and operates 57 communities in five states and Washington, D.C.