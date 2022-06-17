Bainbridge to Develop 291-Unit Multifamily Project in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Florida-based developer The Bainbridge Cos. has acquired 14 acres in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels for the construction of a 291-unit multifamily project named Bainbridge Creekside. The garden-style community will offer one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 838 to 1,094 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, clubhouse with gaming and lounging areas, a cybercafé, teleworking offices and a pet park. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.