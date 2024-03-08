Baker Barrios Architects Releases First Renderings for Proposed Deep Water Therapy Pool in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, ILL. — Baker Barrios Architects has released renderings of its design for the country’s deepest warm water therapy pool. Located in North Chicago, the project is part of an educational and research facility being developed by international nonprofit Diveheart. Founded in 2001 by Jim Elliott, a scuba instructor and former guide for visually impaired downhill skiers, Diveheart’s mission is to provide educational scuba diving programs that are open to any child, adult or veteran with a disability. The programs provide therapeutic benefits for physical, emotional and behavioral challenges.

The patented design of the deep therapy pool, planned for a minimum depth of 130 feet, features a unique telescoping configuration with a portion of the structure above grade, allowing for general observation of the divers. The facility will also feature a training pool, exhibition pool, underwater observation passage, locker rooms, conference/meeting space, and medical and operational office space.