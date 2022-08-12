Baker Botts Signs 172,301 SF Office Lease Extension in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — International law firm Baker Botts has signed a 172,301-square-foot office lease extension at 910 Louisiana, a 50-story tower in downtown Houston. Originally developed in 1971, the 1.2 million-square-foot building has been renovated multiple times in subsequent years, most recently in 2020. Winfield Haggard Jr. and Chip Colvill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Busycon Properties LLC, in the lease negotiations. Mark O’Donnell, Jennifer Meehan and Lizzie Prochazka of Savills represented Baker Botts.