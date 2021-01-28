Baker College to Open $51M Campus in Metro Detroit’s Royal Oak

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest

The project will span 86,000 square feet and rise seven stories.

ROYAL OAK, MICH. — Baker College is building a new campus in Royal Oak, a northern suburb of Detroit. The 86,000-square-foot, seven-story campus will be situated at 420 S. Lafayette Ave. Construction recently began on the $51 million project, which is slated for completion in time for the 2022 academic year. The campus will accommodate approximately 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students. It will include classrooms, laboratories, study areas, gathering spaces and onsite parking. Edge Design Associates and Colasanti Construction Services Inc. make up the project team.

Students at the Royal Oak campus will have the opportunity to pursue degrees in business, information technology, nursing, education, occupational therapy, physical therapy, criminal justice, psychology or liberal arts.

Baker College, a private nonprofit college, currently maintains campuses in Auburn Hills, Cadillac, Jackson, Muskegon and Owosso, as well as its Culinary Institute of Michigan locations in Port Huron and Muskegon and its Auto Diesel Institute in Owosso. Baker College’s online program offers more than 40 academic options for students globally.