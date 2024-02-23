Friday, February 23, 2024
Baker has delivered one of four parcels to a data center user and is in discussions with other potential tenants.
Baker Completes First Phase at 72-Acre Redevelopment of Former Motorola Manufacturing Facility in Phoenix

by Hayden Spiess

PHOENIX — Baker Development has started the final phase of demolition on a 72-acre industrial site in Phoenix, as part of a redevelopment of the property.

Beginning in the 1960s, the site housed a Motorola semiconductor manufacturing campus. Work has been underway at the site for three years, and Baker has delivered one of four parcels to a data center user.

Daniel J. Slack, president and COO of Baker, says that the developer is also “in discussions with other well-known companies attracted to the site’s substation-level power, its Foreign Trade Zone potential, as well as access to nearby housing, diverse labor pool and recreational amenities.” 

