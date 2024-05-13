Monday, May 13, 2024
AZUL-Phoenix
The AZUL project in Phoenix will feature up to 2 million square feet of corporate campus space.
Baker Development Receives Zoning Approval for 2 MSF AZUL Corporate Campus in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Baker Development has received zoning approval for AZUL, a 72-acre project on the former ON Semiconductor site at 52nd Street and Loop 202 in Phoenix.

The site is now zoned for a wide variety of commercial and industrial uses, including corporate headquarters, advanced manufacturing, logistics, hospitals, hyperscales and other quantum computing users.

Demolition of the former semiconductor factory is underway and scheduled for completion by fourth-quarter 2024. AZUL plans to develop up to 2 million square feet of corporate campus space on the site.

