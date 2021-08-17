REBusinessOnline

Baker Development to Build $150M Cactus 303 Industrial Park in Surprise, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Cactus-303-Surprise-AZ

Cactus 303 in Surprise, Ariz., will feature seven buildings ranging in size from 82,000 square feet to 378,000 square feet.

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Baker Development Corp. (BDC) has acquired an 81-acre land site for the development of Cactus 303, an industrial park in Surprise. BDC purchased the land, located on the northeast corner of Cactus Road and Loop 303, for $20 million.

The $150 million project will feature approximately 1 million square feet of industrial space spread across seven Class A buildings. The project will also feature a retail component along the Cactus Road frontage, with retail pads ranging from 0.75 acres to 16 acres.

The industrial buildings will range from 82,000 square feet to 378,000 square feet with all buildings offering flexible single- or multi-tenant configurations; 32-foot to 40-foot clear heights; dock-high and grade-level doors; up to 200-foot truck courts; and extensive, expandable auto and trailer parking. The site can also accommodate build-to-suit users of up to 600,000 square feet.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022, with the first phase slated for completion by year-end 2022. Butler Design is serving as architect and Layton Construction is serving as the general contractor.

Cactus 303 is situated within the 3,300-acre Prasada master plan, which features single-family homes, a 180-acre auto mall and a 60-acre power center.

Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertzburg and Riley Gilbert of JLL represented BDC in the land acquisition. The JLL team will also serve as Cactus 303’s exclusive industrial leasing brokers.

