Baker Katz Acquires 139,926 SF North Park Plaza Shopping Center in Beaumont

North Park Plaza in Beaumont totals 139,926 square feet.

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Houston-based retail brokerage and investment firm Baker Katz has acquired North Park Plaza, a 139,926-square-foot shopping center in Beaumont. The property is situated on 14.3 acres across from Parkdale Mall, which is being redeveloped by Tennessee-based CBL Properties. Target anchors the center, which also houses tenants such as Kirkland’s, Spec’s Wine & Spirits, Skechers, Mattress Firm and Longhorn Steakhouse. Ryan West of JLL represented the seller, Weingarten Realty Investors, a Houston-based REIT, in the transaction.

