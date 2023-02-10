Baker Katz Acquires 20,000 SF Retail Building in Metro Houston, Plans Repositioning

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage and investment firm Baker Katz has acquired a 20,000-square-foot freestanding retail building in Friendswood, a southeastern suburb of Houston, with plans to reposition the asset. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 18980 Gulf Freeway was originally built in 1980 as a pad structure for Baybrook Mall. Ben Brown negotiated the purchase for Baker Katz on an internal basis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.