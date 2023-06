PASADENA, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage and investment firm Baker Katz has acquired a 22,241-square-foot, retail building that sits on a 2.9-acre site at 5445 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. The freestanding building most recently housed a Pep Boys auto parts store. Mark Raines of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Ben Brown represented Baker Katz, which plans to implement a value-add program, on an internal basis.