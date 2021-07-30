REBusinessOnline

Baker Katz Arranges Sale of 60,935 SF Former Star Furniture Retail Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Baker Katz has arranged the sale of a 60,935-square-foot retail building in Houston that was formerly occupied by Star Furniture. The building sits on 2.4 acres at 7111 FM 1960 on the city’s northwest side and includes showroom space. Jason Baker and Ben Brown of Baker Katz represented the seller, Power Squared Group, in the transaction. Brian Ashby of CBRE represented the buyer, Bel Furniture.

