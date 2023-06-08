Thursday, June 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Baker Katz Arranges Three Retail Leases for Pet Supplies Plus in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Baker Katz has arranged three retail leases totaling 19,050 square feet for Pet Supplies Plus in metro Houston. The pet care brand will occupy 6,000 square feet in the northern suburb of Conroe beginning in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Pet Supplies Plus will open a 5,550-square-foot store in Cypress and a 7,500-square-foot space in north Katy in the second quarter of 2024. Brett Levinson of Main Street Commercial Partners represented the landlords in the Conroe and Katy deals. Brad Kilbride of Retail Leasing represented the landlord in the Cypress deal.

You may also like

SRS Real Estate Partners Acquires Tampa-Based Meridian Retail...

Dowd Cos. Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Two Children of...

SnapIT Solutions Signs 5,894 SF Office Lease in...

Axle on Demand Leases 126,075 SF Industrial Space...

Rubi Laboratories Signs 16,884 SF Lease at Radius...

Fort Capital Acquires 178,835 SF Industrial Property in...

LSC Development Buys 161,190 SF Former Sears Building...

Simon Greenstone Panatier Signs 28,366 SF Office Lease...

Daikin Applied Renews 13,000 SF Industrial Lease at...