Baker Katz Arranges Three Retail Leases for Pet Supplies Plus in Metro Houston

HOUSTON — Baker Katz has arranged three retail leases totaling 19,050 square feet for Pet Supplies Plus in metro Houston. The pet care brand will occupy 6,000 square feet in the northern suburb of Conroe beginning in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Pet Supplies Plus will open a 5,550-square-foot store in Cypress and a 7,500-square-foot space in north Katy in the second quarter of 2024. Brett Levinson of Main Street Commercial Partners represented the landlords in the Conroe and Katy deals. Brad Kilbride of Retail Leasing represented the landlord in the Cypress deal.