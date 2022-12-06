REBusinessOnline

Baker Katz Arranges Three Retail Leases Totaling 144,260 SF in Houston Area for Fitness Concept

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Baker Katz has arranged three retail leases in the Houston area for EōS Fitness. The tenant has committed to 51,130 square feet in Sugar Land, 42,000 square feet in Atascocita and 51,130 square feet in Katy. The Sugar Land gym will open in 2024, and the Atascocita and Katy facilities will open in 2025. Jason Baker of Baker Katz represented EōS Fitness in all three sets of lease negotiations. Wendell Nault of Whitestone REIT, Jarrett Adame with First Hartford Realty and Clay McDaniel of Excel Commercial Real Estate respectively represented the landlords in each deal.

