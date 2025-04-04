Friday, April 4, 2025
Baker Katz Arranges Two Restaurant Leases for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in South Texas

by Taylor Williams

DONNA AND MCALLEN, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Baker Katz has arranged two restaurant leases in South Texas for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. The first deal is for a 6,142-square-foot space in Donna, and the second deal is for a restaurant within Trenton North Shopping Center in McAllen. Brian Smith of Merit Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord in the Donna transaction, and Louie Tijernia of CBRE represented the landlord in the McAllen transaction. Jason Baker and Traci Holman of Baker Katz represented the parent company and operator, Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc. The openings are slated for the third and fourth quarter, respectively.

